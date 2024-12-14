Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at LHC

LAHORE - A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held on Friday at the Lahore High Court (LHC), attended by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall, and other dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum stated that the LHC has always prioritized celebrating the joys of its minority employees. She emphasized that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of their faith. Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall expressed his gratitude to Chief Justice Aalia Neelum for hosting the Christmas ceremony and presented her with a bouquet. The ceremony was also attended by Samuel Piyara, Chairman of a Minority Social Welfare Organization, as well as lawyers and LHC officials.