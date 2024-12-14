CM Maryam invites leading Chinese companies to invest in Punjab

LAHORE - On the fifth day of her China visit, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited a leading Shenzhen-based technology firm and prominent pharmaceutical and solar energy companies, aiming to attract investment in Punjab’s technology, healthcare, and renewable energy sectors.

During her visit to Huawei Technologies, the chief minister was warmly welcomed by Huawei officials, including Government Affairs Director Mr. Wang Chengdong. Discussions focused on transforming Lahore into Pakistan’s first modern smart city with Huawei’s cooperation. She invited Huawei’s president to visit Lahore and consider investments in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab.

The chief minister offered Huawei the opportunity to establish offices and after-sales service centers across Punjab, alongside collaborating on e-commerce, ICT infrastructure development, and the digitization of Punjab’s health and education sectors. She also encouraged Huawei to set up an assembly and manufacturing plant in Punjab, promising full governmental support.

In the meeting, Huawei’s President briefed the delegation on the company’s ongoing projects in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz expressed keen interest in Huawei’s contributions to health and education and reiterated her commitment to realizing the vision of “Digital Punjab.” She emphasized Huawei’s potential role in the province’s first AI university and capacity building in IT research at the Nawaz Sharif IT City.

The chief minister lauded Huawei’s previous collaboration on Lahore’s Safe City project and expressed her desire to enhance ecosystem development with Huawei’s assistance. She noted, “Punjab’s youth must be equipped with the latest digital technologies,” and described Huawei’s expertise in telecommunication and digitization as essential for Punjab’s development.

Engagement with BGI Genomics

The chief minister also visited BGI Genomics, a world-renowned medical research firm specializing in genetic research and cancer treatment. An MoU was signed between the Punjab government and BGI Genomics for collaboration in cancer treatment and advancements in genetic research.

BGI Genomics officials briefed the Chief Minister and her delegation on their research in genetic technology, the use of modern medical techniques, and their impact on agriculture and human health. They highlighted the organization’s global reach, operating in over 100 countries, and their breakthroughs in genetic sequencing for disease diagnosis and treatment.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz invited BGI Genomics to establish research centers and invest in genetic testing and medical sample transportation in Punjab. She also suggested strengthening research culture in Punjab’s agricultural universities through collaboration with BGI. Praising BGI’s achievements, she stated, “Punjab’s health system is evolving through modern research and technology, and partnerships like these will revolutionize the sector.”

She reiterated her government’s focus on improving healthcare and agriculture, emphasizing the importance of high-yield seeds and faculty training. The establishment of a BGI Genomics facility in Punjab was hailed as a milestone for advancing medical research in the province.

Visit to Jinko Solar

At the headquarters of Jinko Solar Company in Shanghai, the chief minister invited the company to establish a manufacturing unit in Punjab, noting Pakistan’s strong market for solar products. She praised Jinko Solar’s innovative approach and expressed her commitment to renewable energy projects, stating, “Punjab’s dependence on traditional fuels must be reduced, and solar energy offers a sustainable and affordable solution.”

The chief minister proposed collaboration on green energy projects, including the establishment of a charging station and technology transfer initiatives. She highlighted Punjab’s efforts to address energy demand and environmental challenges, underscoring the provincial government’s commitment to making Punjab a renewable energy hub.

High-speed Rail experience

Concluding her engagements, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her delegation traveled on China’s high-speed train from Shenzhen to Wangzhou. The journey was described as a memorable experience, inspiring the delegation’s determination to introduce a similar high-speed railway system in Punjab