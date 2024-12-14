Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival’s badminton, table tennis girls’ events conclude

LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival’s table tennis and badminton girls’ events concluded at Government National College on Friday. Secretary College Education Asif Ikram distributed prizes among the winners. The event was attended among others by Additional Commissioner Karachi Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Chairman Organizing Committee Hazim Bangwar, Organising Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Principal Govt National College Dr Javed Ahmed Abbasi. In badminton girls’ event, Saint Lawrence College secured first position and Govt Girls Degree College Lines Area stood second. In table tennis girls’ event, Khatoon Pakistan College earned the first position while Govt Girls Degree College Lines Area were runners-up.

Asif Ikram encouraged players to showcase their talents in both sports and education, praising Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi for organising the Sports Festival for the second time. The boys’ badminton and table tennis events will take place on December 17 at Govt National College from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, with 16 colleges participating in it.