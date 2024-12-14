Cybersecurity Awareness

As Pakistan’s internet penetration grows, few users are aware of the lurking dangers in the digital world—a vulnerability that demands urgent attention. While over 60% of Pakistan’s population is now online, many remain unaware of basic digital privacy practices, leaving them exposed to threats like identity theft, financial fraud, and data breaches. This lack of awareness not only endangers individuals but also undermines trust in the digital economy, a trust crucial for its growth.

Uninformed users often disclose sensitive information online, making them easy targets for cybercriminals. The absence of widespread education about secure browsing, privacy settings, and the risks of oversharing personal data exacerbates this vulnerability. Recent global cyberattacks and data breaches further highlight the critical need for digital literacy.

To address this, a collaborative effort from the government, private sector, and civil society is essential. National awareness campaigns targeting young people and new internet users can empower individuals to safeguard their data. Schools, workplaces, and community centers must play a pivotal role in embedding digital safety practices into daily life. By raising awareness and fostering a culture of online safety, Pakistan can protect its citizens and build a secure, trustworthy digital ecosystem.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.