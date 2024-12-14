Saturday, December 14, 2024
Drugs, illegal weapons seized ahead of New Year celebrations

Staff Reporter
December 14, 2024
Multan

Muzaffargarh   -   In a comprehensive operation directed by DPO Syed Husnain Haider, local police successfully seized significant quantities of drugs and illegal weapons ahead of New Year’s celebrations. The operations, led by SHO Khan Garh Zareef Khan and his team, resulted in the recovery of 36 litres of alcohol, 100 litres of raw liquor, 1,150 grams of hashish, and 65 grams of heroin. Furthermore, illegal weapons, including a Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols, and ammunition, were also confiscated during the crackdown.

During the operations, Muhammad Abid was apprehended with 30 litres of alcohol and 100 litres of raw liquor. Muhammad Jaffar was found in possession of 1,150 grams of hashish, Ghulam Abbas alias Siddiqi was caught with 65 grams of heroin, and Muhammad Kamran was found with 6 litres of alcohol. Additionally, Muhammad Usman was arrested with a Kalashnikov and a 30-bore pistol, while Muhammad Gul was caught with two 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

SC lets military courts announce verdicts on completed trials of civilians

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused, who are now behind bars. The police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order during New Year celebrations and preventing illegal activities in the district.

Staff Reporter

