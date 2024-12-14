ECP to hear contempt hearing against Imran Khan on Dec 17

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set December 17 as the hearing date for a contempt case against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, .

According to sources, the ECP has issued a cause list and notices to summon Khan for the proceedings. This follows the commission’s directive on November 21, asking the ex-premier to ensure his attendance at the next hearing.

The contempt case, initiated in August 2022, stems from allegations against Khan and former PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for making disparaging remarks against the ECP in public gatherings, press conferences, and interviews.

also faces a separate notice for allegedly slandering Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.