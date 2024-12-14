Expert advises screen breaks to prevent dry eye syndrome 

Islamabad - Prof. Dr. Shahid Azeem Mirza, Head of the Ophthalmology Department at Jinnah Medical & Dental College, Karachi, has urged regular breaks from digital screens to combat dry eye syndrome (DES). Speaking in an interview on Friday, he highlighted that staring at screens reduces the blink rate by 60 to 70%, disrupting tear flow and increasing the risk of dry, irritated eyes. Dr. Mirza explained that prolonged screen time can lead to symptoms such as discomfort, blurred vision, and, in severe cases, long-term eye damage. He recommended incorporating blinking exercises into daily routines and setting reminders on digital devices to encourage frequent blinking as a preventive measure. He emphasized the importance of blinking in maintaining a healthy tear film, which protects and lubricates the eyes. However, screen usage drastically decreases blinking frequency, compromising this natural process. Dr. Mirza also warned about the potential harm to children’s eye health due to excessive screen time. He urged parents to limit their children’s screen exposure and encourage alternative activities that foster physical and mental well-being.