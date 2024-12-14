Saturday, December 14, 2024
Feeder metro bus routes set to launch in January 

Monitoring Report
December 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi announced on Friday that 13 feeder metro bus routes will begin operations on January 1, connecting N-5 Metro Stations to Sector B-17 via Chungi No. 26. Responding to a query from Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan during the Senate question hour, the minister revealed that a feasibility study by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) identified these routes to provide safe and affordable public transportation in Islamabad. The CDA has collaborated with the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to procure, operate, and maintain electric buses for these routes.

A bus depot with charging infrastructure is also being established at N-5 to support this initiative. 

