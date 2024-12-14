Gender parity report for ICT finalized

Islamabad - The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and UNFPA Pakistan have collaborated to finalize Pakistan’s first-ever Gender Parity Report for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), which will soon be presented in Parliament. The report is the result of extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including government ministries, provincial commissions, UN agencies, and civil society organizations.

The report provides a detailed analysis of gender disparities in Pakistan, highlighting progress in certain areas while identifying challenges that need further attention. It covers crucial sectors like education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and political participation.

Recommendations from the report include strengthening policies and laws to promote gender equality, increasing access to education and healthcare, promoting economic empowerment by providing training, credit, and market access for women, and enhancing political participation through quotas and leadership support.

Under the directives of the Prime Minister, NCSW is tasked with implementing various initiatives, such as the Working Women Endowment Fund, the establishment of a Day Care Fund, the disbursement of PKR 500 million through NGOs, and the preparation of the Annual Gender Parity Report.