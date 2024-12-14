Saturday, December 14, 2024
Gold price slumps by Rs5,000 per tola

December 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs5,000 and was sold at Rs277,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs282,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4,286 to Rs238,169 from Rs242,455 whereas that of 10-gram 22 karat also went down to Rs218,321from Rs222,250. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs3,400 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs42.86 to Rs2,914.86 respectively. The price of gold in int’l market decreased by $50 to $2,666 from $2,716.

