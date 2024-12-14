Guarding Stability

Pakistan’s warning at the United Nations Security Council about the TTP potentially becoming an arm of Al-Qaeda to destabilise the region is both timely and alarming. The implications of such a shift extend far beyond Afghanistan and its immediate neighbours, threatening the fragile stability of South Asia.

While recognising this danger, it is imperative for global leadership and Pakistan itself to differentiate between two distinct categories of militant groups. On one hand, there are national and regional factions—like those in Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and Afghanistan—whose primary objectives have historically centred around resisting foreign occupation. Their actions, while contentious, are often rooted in territorial and political grievances. On the other hand, transnational groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda function as mercenaries for hire, driven by agendas that have consistently furthered Western geopolitical objectives at the expense of regional stability. These entities have left a trail of destruction in Syria, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, and their hand in destabilising Balochistan is a glaring example.

Pakistan’s challenges with militancy cannot be viewed in isolation. The persistent efforts to stoke unrest in Balochistan are a reminder of how external interference leverages these transnational networks to undermine sovereign nations. Addressing this issue requires a nuanced approach—strengthening alliances with national groups that prioritise regional stability while isolating and neutralising transnational threats.

Cooperation, not conflation, is key. By engaging with national movements and promoting peaceful transitions, Pakistan and the global community can work towards stabilising affected regions. Failure to make this critical distinction will only perpetuate cycles of conflict, undermining the very stability that nations like Pakistan so desperately need.