Saturday, December 14, 2024
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,875

December 14, 2024
GAZA  -  At least 44,875 Palestinians have been martyred and another 106,454 injured since Israel launched its war in Gaza on October 7, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israeli attacks in Gaza killed at least 40 Palestinians and injured another 98 people in the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported on Friday.

This includes at least 33 people who were killed, with dozens more wounded, in an Israeli strike Thursday on the densely populated Nuseirat refugee camp, according to officials in the Palestinian enclave. The strike hit a residential block in the central Gaza camp.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan offered cautionary optimism Thursday about the potential for a ceasefire deal in the next month, telling reporters in Jerusalem that they are “looking to close” a deal following meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Israeli officials.  The death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a residential block in central Gaza has risen to 33, officials in the Palestinian enclave said on Friday.

SC lets military courts announce verdicts on completed trials of civilians

Images of the aftermath of the attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp Thursday showed people with flashlights searching the rubble of a destroyed building.  More than 84 people remain missing or injured, according to the Gaza Government Media Office. At least nine children were killed, health officials said earlier.  The strike targeted a “senior terrorist” who led attacks against Israeli civilians and troops, the Israeli military said.

