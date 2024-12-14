IAEA training course concludes at NORI cancer hospital

ISLAMABAD - A concluding ceremony for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Regional Training Course (RTC) was held at the Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) NORI on Friday. The event marked the end of a five-day training program focused on various clinical and practical aspects of radiotherapy. Dr. Masood Iqbal, Member Science at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), was the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized PAEC’s contributions to the country’s socioeconomic development, particularly in healthcare. Highlighting Pakistan’s early collaboration with the IAEA, he noted that PAEC began using nuclear technology for peace and development in the 1960s, establishing its first cancer hospital during that time. Today, 19 cancer hospitals, including NORI, provide state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment facilities nationwide.

Dr. Masood also discussed PAEC’s broader contributions, including the operation of six nuclear power plants generating over 3,500 MW of electricity, the production of medical radioisotopes at the Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH), and advancements in agricultural research through its four specialized institutes. Dr. Mohammad Faheem, Director of NORI, expressed gratitude to the participants, especially international delegates from 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Bangladesh, Malaysia, Fiji, and Sri Lanka, for their contributions to the training. He thanked the dignitaries for their support and participation. Dr. Humera Mahmood, Head of the Oncology and Radiology Department, lauded the participants’ enthusiasm and improvement throughout the course, describing this RTC as the most successful in recent years. AECH NORI, recognized as an IAEA Anchor Centre under the Rays of Hope initiative, is equipped with advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment tools, including PET CT, Cyclotron, and CyberKnife. The training featured lectures and practical sessions delivered by technical experts from across Pakistan. Senior officials, including Dr. Shazia Fatima, Director General of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology, and Dr. Amir Manzoor, Director General of International Affairs at PAEC, were also present at the ceremony.