ICC greenlights PCB’s ‘Fusion Formula’ for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially approved the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) proposed ‘fusion formula’ for the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 and other upcoming ICC events hosted by either nation, said the sources. The decision, reportedly made during an unofficial ICC meeting, addresses the longstanding logistical and diplomatic challenges surrounding matches between Pakistan and India. Under the approved model, India will play its matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the eight-team Champions Trophy tournament.In return, Pakistan will not travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Instead, the Pakistani team will play its matches, including the highly anticipated Pak-India clash, in Sri Lanka, the tournament’s co-host. Decisions regarding the knockout stages of the event will be finalized closer to the tournament.While the PCB will not receive financial compensation for adopting the hybrid hosting model for the Champions Trophy 2025, the ICC has granted Pakistan the hosting rights for a women’s tournament after 2027.Notably, both the PCB and the BCCI had already reached a consensus on the proposed arrangement. The sources suggest that an official ICC announcement on the Champions Trophy is likely within the next 24 hours.”Discussions regarding the Champions Trophy are in progress,” an ICC source confirmed. “Once all matters are finalized, an official press release will be issued, clarifying the situation in detail.”The Champions Trophy 2025, an eight-team competition, is set to run from February 19 to March 9. The tournament schedule, however, is yet to be released.