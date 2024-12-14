ICT admin moves towards digital transformation

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is in the final stages of implementing key digital reforms to modernize administrative processes and public services. This was announced during a meeting on digital policy chaired by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, according to an ICT administration spokesperson.

During the meeting, several decisions were made, including the introduction of a digital payment system for fines to enhance transparency in transaction processing. Additionally, a record management system will be implemented to shift office affairs to a fully automated framework. A major highlight of the policy is the decision to make land records accessible online. This initiative aims to streamline the process of checking and updating land records, benefiting residents and administrative staff alike.

DC Irfan Memon emphasized that the digital reforms are designed to enhance transparency and efficiency within the district administration, ensuring that administrative operations are completed on time using automated systems. The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Saddar and IT experts, who contributed to the planning and decision-making process for the digital transformation.

ICT launches seven-day anti-polio campaign

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration launched a seven-day anti-polio campaign on Friday, aiming to vaccinate 461,125 children up to the age of five years. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children at a local bus stand.

Memon stated that the campaign would continue until December 22, with polio teams going door-to-door across union councils to vaccinate children. Additionally, teams will be stationed at bus stands, schools, and other public places to ensure comprehensive coverage. An awareness drive will also run alongside the vaccination campaign, informing citizens about the importance of the polio vaccine. Memon urged the public to cooperate with the polio teams, emphasizing the significance of protecting children’s health.