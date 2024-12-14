Imran, Bushra, other PTI leaders booked in Rangers murder case

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI - A murder case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, and other senior party leaders in connection with the death of Rangers personnel during the party’s protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad.

The details of a triple murder case registered against Imran, his wife Bushra and other party leaders in connection with the death of three Rangers personnel during the PTI’s recent Islamabad protest have come to the fore.

According to the case filed with the Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station says that the incident occurred under a plan prepared at Adiala Jail where Imran Khan is incarcerated in multiple cases.

PTI central leaders including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Raoof Hasan, Hammad Azhar, and others were also among nominated persons in the case.

The FIR explains that Bushra and other accused had incited the people for violent protest against the Armed Forces and the government via a video message which led to the unfortunate incident.

It added that a vehicle driven by an unidentified individual rammed into three Rangers personnel performing security duties at the PTI protest.

The PTI top leadership was booked in the murder case under terrorism and 10 sections of Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday declared several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal, as proclaimed offenders and issued perpetual arrest warrants in the May 9 case related to the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town.

Besides Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Saeed, Wasiq Qayyum, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza Gillani, and Raees Ahmad were also included in the list.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed passed the orders on an application filed by the Model Town police in two May 9 cases for this purpose. The police stated that extensive efforts were made to arrest the accused, but they could not be apprehended as they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. It further submitted that the accused did not appear despite the publication of advertisements and requested the court to declare them proclaimed offenders.

Upon this, the court accepted the plea, declared the accused as proclaimed offenders, and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, the court also declared eight PTI leaders—Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza Gillani, Muhammad Javed, Abdul Samad, and Wasiq Qayyum—as proclaimed offenders in a case related to the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 violence and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.

The Naseerabad police had filed the application requesting the accused be declared proclaimed offenders. Moreover, the court further declared PTI leaders—Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Khan Niazi, Khurram Shahzad, and Ali Malik—as proclaimed offenders in two cases related to the torching of a container and police vehicles in front of National Park, Gulberg, and issued their perpetual arrest warrants. The Gulberg police had filed the application requesting the accused be declared proclaimed offenders in these cases.