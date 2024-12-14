Int’l book fair, soul festival highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated that the ongoing International Book Fair and the Soul Festival are highlighting the positive image of the city. The Soul Festival provides entertainment for the citizens of Karachi and such festivals have become a tradition in the city and encouraged the citizens to enjoy the music at the festival with their families. He made these remarks after inaugurating the three-day Soul Festival at Beach View Park Clifton on Friday, while speaking to media representatives. Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the purpose of the festival is to showcase the bright face of the city and highlight Karachi’s culture. Our culture is rich, with food and music being an integral part, and the people of Karachi will enjoy this festival. He added that food stalls, music, and other entertainment activities have been arranged at the festival, and Karachi’s citizens are encouraged to participate in it in full force. The Soul Festival will continue for three days, and such festivals contribute to enhancing the vibrancy of the city.