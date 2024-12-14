Saturday, December 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Int’l book fair, soul festival highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor

Our Staff Reporter
December 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated that the ongoing International Book Fair and the Soul Festival are highlighting the positive image of the city. The Soul Festival provides entertainment for the citizens of Karachi and such festivals have become a tradition in the city and encouraged the citizens to enjoy the music at the festival with their families. He made these remarks after inaugurating the three-day Soul Festival at Beach View Park Clifton on Friday, while speaking to media representatives. Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the purpose of the festival is to showcase the bright face of the city and highlight Karachi’s culture. Our culture is rich, with food and music being an integral part, and the people of Karachi will enjoy this festival. He added that food stalls, music, and other entertainment activities have been arranged at the festival, and Karachi’s citizens are encouraged to participate in it in full force. The Soul Festival will continue for three days, and such festivals contribute to enhancing the vibrancy of the city.

SC lets military courts announce verdicts on completed trials of civilians

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024