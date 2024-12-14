Saturday, December 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

‘Into the New World’: the K-pop song that became South Korea’s protest anthem

‘Into the New World’: the K-pop song that became South Korea’s protest anthem
NEWS WIRE
December 14, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Headlines

Seoul  -  A cheerful song by one of the most successful K-pop girl groups has emerged as a protest anthem for thousands of South Koreans rallying for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment. “There’s a rough road ahead of us,” sang the demonstrators in unison, gathered daily outside parliament since last week after Yoon briefly imposed martial law, only to reverse the decision after facing pressure from lawmakers.  As an impeachment vote for the embattled president looms, protesters chant mocking rhymes and sing K-pop in their daily demonstrations, with one song serving as a clarion call for his removal -- Girls’ Generation’s “Into the New World”.  

“With the unknowable future and obstacles, I won’t change and I can’t give up,” protesters sing, dancing to the upbeat song with hopeful lyrics. “We will (do it) together no matter how long it takes in my new world.” This is not the first time the Girls’ Generation’s bop has made an appearance in politics -- the single released in 2007 first got harnessed nine years later during student demonstrations at Ewha Womans University.

SC lets military courts announce verdicts on completed trials of civilians

What started as a campus protest on South Korea’s top women’s university in 2016 intensified due to the school’s link to former president Park Geun-hye’s corruption scandal, eventually leading to Park’s dramatic impeachment the following year. Viral footage showed Ewha students singing “Into the New World” and linking arms while engaged in a standoff with the police.

The song’s “grassroots power made (it) an emblem for the various protests since then,” Jiyeon Kang, a Korean studies professor at University of Iowa, told AFP.

It “encapsulates... the courage to stand against perceived injustice even when the odds of success are slim, and the comfort of finding a supportive community,” she said.

Used as an activism tool, “Into the New World” is frequently featured in South Korea’s annual queer parade and also blared during a rally supporting the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Govt to terminate contracts with 6 more IPPs

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024