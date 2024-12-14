Iranian ambassador calls on privatisation minister

ISLAMABAD - In a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Raza Amiri Moghadam and Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, it was said that Pakistan and Iran are bound by deep and strong religious and historical ties.

Possibilities of increasing trade and investment between the two countries were also been discussed comprehensively in this meeting. According to the details, Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communication Abdul Aleem Khan and Iranian Ambassador Raza Amiri Moghadam discussed in length the matters of mutual interests to strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting, discussion was held on harmonizing Pak-Iran relations with the requirements of the modern era and adapting them to the objective conditions of the region, including improving industry, trade and tourism. While talking with the distinguish guest in the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan is enthusiastic to further promote the already existing brotherly relations with Iran. He said that it is gratifying that Pakistan is implementing a coordinated roadmap to increase investment from abroad while the improving Pakistani economy is providing attractive opportunities for foreign investment. He added that cooperation between the two countries should increase in all sectors so that both countries can benefit from each other’s experiences and capabilities. Abdul Aleem Khan discussed about the road infrastructure and trade corridors with the Iranian ambassador and said that it is necessary to remove all obstacles hindering trade and investment. He assured the Iranian ambassador that the problems faced in the transportation sector will be resolved on priority basis.