Islamabad ATC grants bail to eight minors

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday approved the bail petitions of eight minors detained in connection with recent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests in the capital.

Judge Abulhasnaat Zulqernain ordered the release of the underage children, with instructions to jail authorities to process their discharge promptly. Among the minors, two were from Rawalpindi, three from Afghanistan, and one each from Bajaur, Mardan, and Kahuta.

In a separate development, the Islamabad ATC also discharged 32 individuals arrested in connection with the protests, clearing them of all charges.

The case, heard by ATC Judge Abulhasnaat Zulqernain, concluded after the 32 accused were brought before the court late at night following an identification parade. Lawyer Ansar Kiani represented the individuals during the proceedings.