Saturday, December 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Islamabad ATC grants bail to eight minors

Islamabad ATC grants bail to eight minors
Web Desk
5:06 PM | December 14, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday approved the bail petitions of eight minors detained in connection with recent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests in the capital.

Judge Abulhasnaat Zulqernain ordered the release of the underage children, with instructions to jail authorities to process their discharge promptly. Among the minors, two were from Rawalpindi, three from Afghanistan, and one each from Bajaur, Mardan, and Kahuta.

In a separate development, the Islamabad ATC also discharged 32 individuals arrested in connection with the protests, clearing them of all charges.

The case, heard by ATC Judge Abulhasnaat Zulqernain, concluded after the 32 accused were brought before the court late at night following an identification parade. Lawyer Ansar Kiani represented the individuals during the proceedings.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1734155863.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024