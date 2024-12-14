Saturday, December 14, 2024
Islamabad Women Gala to celebrate empowerment, entrepreneurship

December 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Capital City Will Host The ‘Islamabad Women Gala’ On December 14-15 At The Pak China Friendship Centre, Celebrating Women’s Empowerment And Entrepreneurship. Over 160 Women Entrepreneurs, Artisans, And Change-Makers From Across Pakistan Will Participate In This Vibrant Two-Day Event. The Gala, Organized By ‘Lets Grow Together,’ A Platform Supporting Home-Based Women Crafters, Will Showcase An Array Of “Made In Pakistan” Products, Including Handmade Jewelry, Textiles, Artisanal Food, And Home Decor, All Crafted By Women. Designed To Promote Women’s Economic Empowerment, The Event Will Feature Exhibitions, Workshops, Creative Activities For Kids, And A Food Arena. It Offers A Platform For Women To Share Their Talents, Connect, And Learn From One Another. The Islamabad Women Gala Aims To Foster Financial Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, And Skill Development, Providing A Space For Inspiration And Empowerment.

The Event Is Expected To Draw A Diverse Audience, Including Families, Students, And Professionals.

