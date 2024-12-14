Japan space company postpones 2nd attempt at orbit due to wind

Japan's private company Space One postponed its second attempt to launch a rocket from a commercial spaceport in the western province of Wakayama on Saturday due to strong winds, according to local media.

Space One Co. aims to become Japan's first private firm to put a satellite into orbit following its failed attempt in March this year, Kyodo News reported.

In March, the company's maiden rocket launch had failed as its satellite-carrying rocket exploded following the liftoff.

"We apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the launch. Next time, we will successfully complete the mission," an executive of Space One said.

Space One, established in 2018, aims to send 30 rockets in a year by 2030s.

Earlier, the company planned to launch its first rocket in 2022 but was postponed four times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and logistics delays.