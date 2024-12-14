Justice Shah says 26th amendment fundamentally disturbed judiciary’s vital balance

Appointment of judges.

ISLAMABAD - Senior most judge of Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has written a letter to Justice Jamal Khan Mandokel, who is head of the Rules-Making Committee for Appointment of Judges, demanding amendments in the rules of judicial commission for appointments in constitutional courts.

In his letter, Justice Mansoor Shah was of the view that appointment of judges will be unconstitutional without amendments in the rules of Judicial Commission.

The judge stated that he is writing to you with deep concern regarding the formulation of rules for the appointment of judges to constitutional courts in Pakistan, a matter of utmost significance to the independence of the judiciary, the rule of law and democracy in our country.

He added, “The judiciary has enjoyed primacy in the appointments process of the judges in Pakistan, however, this vital balance has been fundamentally disturbed under the26th Constitutional Amendment, which now grants a majority to the executive in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). This unprecedented shift in the composition of the JCP poses grave risks, including the potential for political appointments and the packing of courts with judges lacking an ideological commitment to the rule of law.”

Justice Mansoor maintained that any appointments made without a well-defined and transparent framework of rules will undermine public confidence in the judiciary, compromise its independence, and erode its ability to function as a neutral arbiter of justice. The selection and appointment of judges must he structured and well-reasoned and never be left vulnerable to arbitrary or politically motivated decisions.

He also said that in these circumstances, it becomes imperative that well thought out rules are framed that provide the necessary filters to select the best of the best, thereby safeguarding judicial independence and ensuring merit-based selections. He further said, “I urge the Rule-Making Committee that to select the best judges that will promote the rule of law requires a focus on objective, fair, and forward-looking criteria.” He concluded that he trusts that you will recognize the urgency and importance of this matter and act decisively to ensure that the process is both fair and resistant to outside influence.