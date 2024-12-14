Khalid Maqbool hints at exiting govt over local bodies’ issues

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Siddiqui expressed frustration over the lack of autonomy for local bodies, threatening to withdraw his party's support from the federal government.

Speaking at a ceremony at the National Textile University in Karachi on Saturday, Siddiqui criticized the state of democracy in Pakistan, stating, “Democracy is useless where local bodies are not independent.”

The federal minister underscored the critical role of Karachi in the country’s development, asserting that Pakistan cannot progress without the city's advancement.

“We all should pray to make Karachi at par with Islamabad,” he remarked, lamenting the lack of genuine power for local government institutions in the metropolis. He urged collective efforts for Karachi’s development, emphasizing its importance for Pakistan’s overall progress.