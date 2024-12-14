Khawaja Iftikhar Memorial Tennis C’ship starts today

LAHORE - The Khawaja Iftikhar Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 is all set to commence from today (Saturday) at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park Lahore. This championship boasts the participation of top-ranked national players, including Pakistan’s tennis icon and Sitara-e-Imtiaz recipient Aisamul Haq Qureshi, as well as other talented stars like Aqeel Khan, Ushna Suhail, and rising prodigies Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Abid Mushtaq, Meheq Khokhar, Sheeza Sajid and many more. With significant prize money on the line, the tournament promises thrilling encounters that will captivate tennis enthusiasts across the country. Speaking about the championship, Aisamul Haq Qureshi, who is also President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, said: “It is an honor to participate in a tournament that bears the name of my beloved grandfather, Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad, whose contributions to tennis in Pakistan remain unmatched. This tournament is not just a tribute but a celebration of his legacy. I am thrilled to be part of this event and will give my utmost to make it a resounding success. “As the PTF president, I aim to make this an annual event and introduce more such tournaments in the national calendar to ensure continuous activity and development of tennis in Pakistan,” he said and added: “I hope these efforts inspire our players to earn greater international accolades and take Pakistan tennis to new heights.”

National tennis champion Aqeel Khan said: “It is a privilege to honor a legend like Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad through this championship. Such initiatives inspire us to perform at our best and also motivate the younger generation to uphold the legacy of great players.”

Nationalladies champion Ushna Suhail expressed her excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to compete in this remarkable event that pays tribute to my grandfather. This is a proud moment for my family, and I will give my best to win the title.”

One of the top-ranked players of the country, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Meheq Khokhar, Sheeza Sajid, Soha Ali and others, said: “This championship is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our skills. We are grateful for the chance to compete in such a prestigious tournament and we will strive to deliver enthralling tennis matches and win the titles.”