KP govt forms climate change technical working group

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formed a Technical Working Group (TWG) to tackle climate change challenges, including adaptation, mitigation, and carbon credit initiatives.

A notification issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday stated that the TWG would be led by MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur as Convener, with Prof Yasir Kamal as Provincial Coordinator and Joint Convener. Other members will include officials from relevant departments, the Environmental Protection Agency, forestry, local councils, energy, planning, and universities, as well as climate experts such as Dr Shakeel Hayat and Tahir Khan.

The TWG will develop a provincial climate action plan, integrate climate strategies into policies, design projects for water, agriculture, forestry, and energy, and secure funding from national and international sources.

It will also represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at national and global climate forums, build partnerships with global organizations, and explore innovative financing options such as green bonds. The group will prioritize capacity-building, monitor environmental laws, promote renewable energy, and develop carbon credit programmes.

Vulnerable sectors such as agriculture and water resources will also be targeted for climate resilience efforts. This initiative positions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a leader in climate action, aimed at strengthening resilience and aligning with global climate goals.