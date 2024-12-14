KP’s second roadshow organised in Lahore

Peshawar - Following the success of its Karachi roadshow earlier this week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in collaboration with the Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) program, organized a dynamic investment roadshow in Lahore yesterday.

The event attracted strong participation from Punjab’s business community, underscoring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s growing appeal as a top investment destination. The roadshow featured a comprehensive presentation showcasing the province’s energy projects and investment opportunities.

A key focus was on highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s potential to provide affordable, green, and efficient energy solutions tailored to meet the needs of the business community. Attendees were also introduced to the province’s economic zones, which offer competitively priced industrial plots and lower electricity tariffs compared to other regions of the country.

Speaking at the event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Finance Minister expressed gratitude to SEED for organizing the roadshow and bringing the business community together to explore investment opportunities in the province. He emphasized the global shift toward green energy and climate finance, referencing his recent engagements in the United States and at COP29 in Azerbaijan. The minister noted that institutions like the World Bank are extending the repayment period for climate finance loans to 50 years, reflecting the global emphasis on sustainable development.

Highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s initiatives, he announced that 1,100 MW of green energy projects are in the pipeline to meet the energy demands of industries in the province. He also reiterated the benefits of the province’s Special Economic Zones, which offer tax concessions and an investor-friendly environment, making them ideal for businesses seeking long-term growth.

Hasaan Khawar, Team Leader of the SEED programme, opened the session with a call for collaboration among provinces to achieve national progress. “All provinces need to work together to move the country forward and create synergy through cooperation,” he remarked, setting a tone of unity and shared goals.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT) was highlighted as a cornerstone of investor facilitation. Established to support and assist both national and international investors, KPBoIT has created an Ease of Doing Business Cell to foster an enabling business environment. As a one-stop solution for investors across all sectors, KPBoIT launched the web portal “Asaan Karobaar,” which simplifies processes such as business registration, obtaining NoCs, and acquiring relevant permits.

The event concluded with a vibrant Q&A session, where potential investors actively engaged, seeking insights into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s business opportunities. The strong interest from attendees reaffirmed KP’s position as a promising destination for sustainable investment.