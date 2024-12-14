Madressah Standoff

The persistent delays in signing the Madressah Bill into law are hardly coincidental. The government’s reluctance to move forward with this crucial piece of legislation has now become glaringly evident, with President Zardari stepping in to outline the international repercussions of the standoff. His objections, which have sent the bill back to Parliament, are not without merit. After the tragic APS attack and the subsequent National Action Plan, Pakistan made significant strides to regulate and register the madressahs, only to face pushback from the five seminary boards that control many of them. These boards fought fiercely to maintain the status quo, effectively stalling meaningful reforms.

The shift in 2019, when madressahs were brought under the education department, marked a pivotal moment for control and decentralisation. It was an effort to create a more manageable system, one that was more aligned with the country’s broader educational goals. However, the new bill’s provisions, which threaten to undo these strides, have reignited tensions. Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns about the return to a more rigid, traditional system are valid; the guarantees made to him regarding easier management and registration processes have not been honoured, and he has every reason to feel misled.

This latest development is more than just a point of contention between the government and one individual—it reflects a broader issue of credibility. The government’s failure to honour its promises to such a crucial stakeholder risks undermining its ability to gain trust from others. For Pakistan’s international standing, as well as for the future of internal reform, the government must move beyond empty promises and take decisive action. Delaying tactics will only cost the country further in terms of both stability and credibility.