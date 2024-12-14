Man arrested for raping 10-year-old boy

Rawalpindi - Pirwadhai police have arrested a man accused of raping a 10-year-old boy in Muslimabad.

The police arrested Abdul Hameed after a medical examination of the victim.

In the First Information Report (FIR), Muhammad Iqbal, the boy’s father, alleged that on December 10, his son was playing cricket at home when his ball went onto the roof of their neighbor, Abdul Hameed’s house. He further stated that when his son went to retrieve the ball, Hameed took him to a room and forcibly raped him. Iqbal said that his son returned home crying and disclosed the abuse. Police said they arrested the accused after receiving the medical report.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Town, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, told the media that law enforcement would conduct a thorough investigation and present concrete evidence against the accused in court. The SP emphasized that sexual assault, torture, and harassment against children and women are intolerable. He added that those involved in such crimes will face the full force of the law.

Life Imprisonment for Murder

In an unrelated incident, an additional district and sessions judge sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murder and attempted murder.

The court awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000 to Muhammad Ejaz for the murder of Junaid Ahmed. He was also sentenced to five years in jail and a fine of Rs50,000 for attempted murder and fined Rs25,000 for causing injuries.

According to reports, Ejaz killed Junaid and injured Muhammad Nasir following an argument in Rawat in December 2022.

