PATTOKI - A man died while another passenger received injuries as a bus rammed into a tractor trolley due to overspeeding on Multan road. The Rescue 1122 sources said on Friday that the dead body was identified as Liaqat, 50, a bus conductor was killed on the spot. The injured had been identified as Farzand 60-year-old, they added. The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).