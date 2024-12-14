Measures being taken to control violence, harassment against women: CPO

FAISALABAD - CPO Kamran Adil said that district police are taking effective measures to prevent violence and harassment of women and stern legal action is being taken against elements involved in such incidents.

He was addressing a seminar on Anti-Women Harassment and Violence against Women held at Government Islamia College for Women, Eidgah Road here Friday. The CPO said that an anti-women harassment cell and protection centre was functional in the district and victim women can lodge their complaints at the centre.

He said that the aim of the seminar is to provide awareness to women and children to deal with any untoward situation. Women police officers deployed in the gender crime cell established at the division level are engaged in every step to help affected women, he said.

He said that students and teachers in colleges, universities and educational institutes as well as women in the city were being provided awareness on how to take protective measures against harassment in bazaars, markets and other workplaces.

Police officers including DSP Kotwali, DSP Civil Lines, SHO Women Police Station Madam Gulnaz, Madam Farah and a large number of students and women participated in the seminar.

RPO for strict action to control fireworks, firing

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has ordered police to control the increasing trend of fireworks and firing at marriage parties in the region.

According to a police spokesperson here Friday, in a circular, the CPO Faisalabad and DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot have been directed to take appropriate measures to stop the illegal practice of firing and fireworks at marriage parties and other functions in their respective districts.

In the past, many people have lost their lives and several others have been injured or became disabled due to fireworks and firing at marriage functions, he said, directed strict legal action against violators.

He also directed search operations in the districts and taking action against firework factories.