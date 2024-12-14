Middle East Conundrum

The thirteen-year-old civil war ended in Syria last week. Nothing extraordinary – as al Bashar, an ophthalmologist, has been replaced by al Bashir, an electrical engineer. Nothing extraordinary – as for millennia, the Syrian people have been experiencing ‘change’ at the cost of their very existence. By 3000 BCE, Syria had already established direct trade links with Anatolia, Babylon, and Egypt. History would witness this country becoming a melting pot for various civilisations, the rise of Christianity, and the birth of Islam. It boasts of witnessing ‘change’ for centuries – from ancient Mesopotamia to modern-day France. Facing the wrath of the Roman and Byzantine empires, Syria has also survived under various dynasties such as the Umayyads, the Abbasids, the Fatimids, the Seljuks, the Mamluks, and the Ottoman.

To say that ‘Syria has fallen’ is, therefore, an understatement. That after the unceremonious exit of Bashar al Assad, the country will see political instability is obvious but not surprising. Syria has been facing political instability for ages, particularly since gaining independence from France in 1946. The conflicts with Israel, Lebanon, and Iraq, coupled with internal strife, have never allowed this country any breathing space. Similarly, counting the years the two Assads managed Syria through deceitful means is also insignificant. To criticise the two Assads because they let Russia, the US, Türkiye, Iran, Lebanon, Hezbollah, ISIL, and the likes have a free hand – just to prolong their rule – is also an exercise in futility. This is not a new phenomenon.

From the longest-serving monarchs like Sobhuza II and Queen Elizabeth II to history’s controversial nationalists like Hitler and Stalin to self-proclaimed saviours like Gaddafi and Zia ul Haq, each one of them was convinced of their invincibility and indispensability. To ensure continuity, every ruler would employ every trick in the book to stay in power, even if they had to kill or sacrifice the very country they claimed to be faithful to. Staying in power is instinctive, so they would leave no stone unturned to ensure the continuation of their reigns – only to pass them on to their revered family members. Even a rare intellectual like Marcus Aurelius, as the Roman Emperor, would pass on the throne to his incompetent son, Commodus.

Therefore, history might forgive the two Assads for inviting aggression, willingly witnessing proxy wars, and seeing Syria being ravaged bit by bit. What, then, is surprising in the latest Syrian episode? Isn’t it amazing that during all this time, particularly since 2011, the world kept talking about terrorism, geopolitics, geoeconomics, Russia-US military involvement, the Israel-Iran-Hezbollah triangular rift, Türkiye’s national interest, and the adoption of Syrian children by world celebrities, but no one – not even the two Assads – bothered about the people of Syria: their livelihoods, their futures, their dreams, and their existence as a nation.

Hypocrisy reached new heights when TV screens started showing scenes from the Syrian streets – people dancing and chanting victory slogans, Hafez al Assad’s statue being dismantled, and Abu Muhammad al Golani of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) speaking confidently about Syria’s future. Suddenly, the world realised that besides the proxy warriors, the country was also inhabited by Syrian people, who were jubilant over the victory of revolutionaries. But wait a minute…!!! If the Syrians were happy, why was a top Russian diplomat ‘feeling sorry for the people of Syria’? How could a responsible representative of a powerful country feel sad over the Syrian people’s liberation? It did not make any sense.

Simultaneously, on another big screen, a repeat telecast of the Taliban’s conquest of Kabul was on. Instead of Ashraf Ghani, the movie showed Bashar al Assad fleeing the country to an unknown destination. Instead of the Taliban taking charge in the capital city, HTS was seen achieving the feat – also without facing any resistance whatsoever. The well-trained and adequately equipped Afghan army was replaced by the strong Syrian army, which also disappeared into thin air without firing a bullet. In the UN’s books, both the Taliban and HTS are terrorists. However, unlike Kabul, Damascus has so far not received any checklist to follow before the recent ‘change’ is recognised by the world. Deduction? Perhaps, certain ‘terrorists’ deserve respect after all…!!! The good news? The US President-elect has declared – Syria is no longer a US war.

The recent ‘change’ in Syria has effectively rendered the events between 1967, when Syria lost the Golan Heights, and the start of the Arab Spring in December 2010 inconsequential. There is no need to read complicated commentaries on Middle Eastern geopolitics and geoeconomics. To understand why and what happened during 2011–2024, just try deciphering the smiles on the faces of those powerful stakeholders who have not imposed any sanctions on Syria over a ‘forceful and unnatural’ regime change. Different connotations of ‘might is right’ could also clarify the modern-day concept of realpolitik. Relax. Nothing extraordinary has happened in Syria. It is business as usual.

Meanwhile, the optimists among you may wish to forget about Palestine and the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1397, which called for a two-state solution. Let the UN watch Gaza turn into a Tent City. Forget about Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrest warrants for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Ask senior Syrian officials to prepare for indictments instead. In addition, expect Israel’s recognition by a few more Muslim countries. Abraham Accords-II? Time permitting, visit the archives and review the conceptual contours of ‘Greater Israel’. Perhaps you will find some plausible explanation for what has been happening in the Middle East, especially since October last year. Lastly, forget about Syria, its constitution, its parliament, and its people. The country is gone with the wind. Let’s talk about their next destination in the Middle East!

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@msn.com