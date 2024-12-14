Minus Imran dialogue will not be accepted: Hamid Raza

ISLAMABAD - Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that ‘minus Imran’ dialogue wouldn’t be accepted at all. He was talking to media outside the Parliament House on Friday.

“The guidelines to hold political dialogue would only be given by Imran Khan,” he said. He added that negotiations with the government haven’t started yet but there is a discussion within the party in this regard. Hamid Raza said the terms of reference for dialogue had been finalised, and it is now up to the government to decide whether it wishes to engage in negotiations or not.

During a talk with media outside the parliament that the chief of the SIC, the ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that as of now, there have been no negotiations; however, the matter is being addressed in the party’s meetings. He also mentioned that only the PTI founder will provide guidelines for dialogue from jail. Sahibzada Hamid Raza indicated that any developments concerning the talks will be communicated to the media by Friday evening.

Meanwhile, an important meeting of opposition leaders has been convened to deliberate on the current political situation. According to the information available, the meeting will take place at the residence of PkMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and others are expected to participate in the meeting. Additionally, Allama Nasir Abbas and several others will also be in attendance.

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Zafar said that PTI isn’t begging to hold talks. “There is an impression that PTI is begging to hold negotiations. It is completely wrong impression,” he said. He added that PTI opened the doors for political talks on two conditions. “We want release of our party workers languishing in different jails and judicial commission to probe what happened on Nov 24,” said Barrister Ali Zafar.

Earlier, leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub said that PTI was ready to hold dialogue with everyone. “The PTI founder has constituted a committee to hold talks and we are ready for dialogue,” the opposition leader said. “It would be good for everyone if NA speaker plays any positive role in arranging talks between the government and opposition,” said Ayub. “They have now realized that PTI cannot be suppressed. The country cannot progress without political dialogue,” he added.