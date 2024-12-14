Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim announce retirements, marking end of international careers

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, following the decision of his longtime friend and teammate Imad Wasim, who stepped away a day earlier.

In a heartfelt post on X, Amir expressed gratitude and pride in representing Pakistan across all formats of the game. “It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel it’s the right time for the next generation to carry the torch and take Pakistan cricket to new heights,” he wrote, while thanking his family, fans, friends, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their unwavering support.

Imad Wasim, 35, debuted for Pakistan in 2015 and appeared in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is, amassing 1,540 runs and 117 wickets during his career. Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir, 32, made his international debut in 2009, playing 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is, claiming 271 wickets and contributing 1,179 runs.

Both players played pivotal roles in Pakistan’s historic victories, with Amir being part of the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad and both featuring in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy-winning team.

The PCB Chief Operating Officer, Sumair Ahmad Syed, extended his appreciation for their contributions, stating, “On behalf of the PCB, I extend sincere gratitude to Amir and Imad for their services to Pakistan cricket and wish them success in their future endeavours.”

Both players leave behind remarkable legacies, making way for the next generation of Pakistan cricket to shine.