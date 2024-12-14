MQM-P threatens to quit government

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has warned of parting ways with the government, citing the lack of autonomy for local bodies and unequal treatment of Karachi.

Addressing a ceremony at the National Textile University on Saturday, Siddiqui criticized the current state of democracy, stating, “Democracy is useless where local bodies are not independent.” He stressed that Pakistan’s progress is intrinsically linked to the development of Karachi, urging stakeholders to prioritize the city’s advancement.

“The claims of empowering local bodies in Karachi are baseless,” he remarked, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to elevate Karachi’s status to that of Islamabad.

Siddiqui also reiterated his stance on equal rights for all ethnic groups in Pakistan, condemning the systemic oppression endured in Sindh over the last five decades. He alleged that over 56,000 jobs had been allocated based on racial discrimination during this period, contrary to the constitution’s emphasis on providing opportunities for local residents.

He concluded with a call to action, urging unity and fair governance to ensure Karachi’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s development is fulfilled.