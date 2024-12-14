Nawaz Sharif inquires about old friend’s health

LAHORE - President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday visited residence of his close aide and friend Haji Nazeer in Garhi Shahu area of Lahore to inquire about his health. Haji Nazeer is owner of Mubarak cinema of Lahore. He is not feeling well for the last few months. On this occasion PML-N President Nawaz Sharif prayed for early recovery of his close-aide and friend and also extended his warm wishes. Malik Arshad was also present on the occasion. Strict security measures were adopted during visit of former prime minister and President PML (N) Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Garhi Shahu.

Security personnel were deployed at all the entry and exit points of the area while shopping centres were also closed due to security alert.