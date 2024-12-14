Netherlands Embassy hosts event in Karachi to highlight human rights

KARACHI - The Embassy of the Netherlands hosted an important event in Karachi focused on the theme of human rights by Henny Fokel de Vries, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Tarek Khan honorary consul general in Karachi. The gathering featured esteemed guests, including Anthony Naveed, Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Rajvir Singh Sodha, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Human Rights. This event coincided with the conclusion of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about gender-based violence and advocating for the fundamental rights of individuals worldwide. The Netherlands is committed to promoting human rights as a cornerstone of its values and international engagement. Ambassador Henny Fokel de Vries addressed attendees, emphasizing that for the Netherlands, human rights are not merely a policy priority but an essential element of a just and inclusive society.

The ambassador also acknowledged the appointment of Anthony Naveed as Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, underscoring the significance of increased minority representation in leadership roles.

Ambassador de Vries said that the embassy has been actively engaged in youth empowerment initiatives, recognizing that fostering dialogue among young people is vital for building a future where human rights are universally respected. “We must remember that the strength of societies lies in diversity and our shared commitment to upholding the dignity of every individual,” the ambassador added.

Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Human Rights Rajvir Singh Sindh, and MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig also addressed the event and shared their views.

Human rights defenders, the business community, government officials and members of the public were invited to join in meaningful conversations aimed at reaffirming collective commitments to human rights and exploring pathways for further advancements in this critical area.