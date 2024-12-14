Pakistan launches Asia’s first smart village project in Sialkot

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication inaugurated Asia’s first Smart Village project in Roras, Sialkot, as part of the government’s Digital Pakistan vision aimed at digitally connecting remote and rural areas.

Speaking at the inauguration, Khawaja emphasized that the initiative seeks to improve the quality of life in rural areas by resolving daily challenges in health, education, and employment through digital connectivity. “This project will showcase the talent of Pakistan’s youth and address the daily needs of residents,” she said.

The pilot project, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, International Telecom Union (ITU), Huawei, Bedari NGO, and Tele-Education, will be completed within six months. A Digital Village Center in Roras will provide business and computer skills training to 100 boys and girls, creating employment opportunities and fostering digital inclusion.

Pakistan is the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to implement e-village facilities. The project includes a modern computer lab and virtual education at the village’s secondary school for girls, as well as digital medical consultancy services to address healthcare challenges.

Regional Director of ITU Atsuko Okuda praised the initiative, stating, “The Smart Village Pakistan initiative brings the benefits of digital transformation in health, education, and agriculture to rural communities.”

Huawei Pakistan’s Samar Abbas highlighted the vast opportunities presented by digitalization in Pakistan, calling it vital for global competitiveness. Similar smart village projects are planned for all four provinces to further bridge the digital divide.

The ceremony also saw the inauguration of a Smart Classroom and Digital Village Center at the Government Girls High School Roras by ITU Regional Director Atsuko Okuda, Bedari NGO Executive Director Arshad Mehmood Mirza, and Ministry of IT Director Hammad Waseem.