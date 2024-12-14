Pakistan’s Win After 22 Years

Pakistan’s recent ODI series victory against Australia on their home soil, ending a 22-year drought, is a remarkable feat. However, this lengthy gap underscores a deeper issue—an inconsistency that reflects systemic flaws beyond the cricket field. In contrast to countries like Australia, India, and England, which maintain high standards through stable domestic leagues, strong leadership, and efficient administration, Pakistan’s cricket setup remains plagued by frequent changes in coaching staff, captaincy, and management. These disruptions hinder team cohesion and long-term progress.

A major contributor to this inconsistency is the lack of professionalism within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Political interference in key appointments and decisions often results in instability, sidelining merit and strategic planning. While leading cricket boards focus on creating robust support systems for players, Pakistan’s cricket administration has been criticized for prioritizing internal politics over the game itself. Without professional, merit-based management, achieving sustained success remains a distant dream.

This victory should serve as both a moment of celebration and a wake-up call. By investing in a consistent domestic framework and professionalizing board management, Pakistan can transform isolated triumphs into a sustained legacy of excellence. It is time for all stakeholders to commit to a vision of enduring success for Pakistan cricket.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD,

Rawalpindi.