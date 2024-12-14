Saturday, December 14, 2024
Pakistan U19 Women set to face India in ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup opener
9:44 PM | December 14, 2024
Pakistan U19 Women’s Cricket Team, led by Zoofishan Ayyaz, will kick off their campaign in the inaugural ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup against arch-rivals India on Sunday at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval.

The team will play their second match against Nepal on Monday, 16 December. Reflecting on the team’s preparation, skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz expressed confidence in her squad, stating, “We had good training sessions before we arrived in Malaysia, and the players are looking forward to performing well. We will take one game at a time, focusing on showcasing our talent.”

The six-team tournament played in the T20 format, features two groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super-Four stage. The Super-Four matches are scheduled for 19 and 20 December, followed by the final on 22 December. Matches for fifth and sixth positions, as well as third and fourth positions, are set for 18 and 22 December, respectively.

Pakistan, India, and Nepal are in Group A, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.

Squad:

Zoofishan Ayyaz (captain) (Wah Cantt), Komal Khan (vice-captain) (Lahore), Aleesa Mukhtiar (Muzaffargarh), Areesha Ansari (Kasur), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Mahnoor Zeb (Mardan), Quratulain (Sialkot), Ravail Farhan (Lahore), Rozina Akram (Rawalpindi), Shahar Bano (Lodhran), Tayyaba Imdad (Abbottabad) and Wasifa Hussain (Karachi)

Player Support personnel: Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (assistant coach), Nahida Khan (fielding coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (analyst), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media and digital manager)

Pakistan matches in the tournament:

15 December – vs India (2pm, KL time)

16 December – vs Nepal (2pm, KL time)

18 December – 5th/6th position play-off (2pm, KL time)

19 December A1 v B1 (9.30am, KL time); A2 v B2 (2pm, KL time)

20 December – A1 v B2 (9.30am, KL time); A2 v B1 (2pm, KL time)

22 December – 3rd/4th position play-off (9.30am, KL time); final (2pm, KL time)

