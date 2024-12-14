Pakistani delegation meets Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in Texas prison

A Pakistani delegation, comprising parliamentarians and a psychiatrist, held a nearly three-hour-long meeting with imprisoned Pakistani citizen Dr. Aafia Siddiqui at a high-security prison in Fort Worth, Texas, United States.

The delegation, acting on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, included Senator Bushra Anjum, Senator Talha Mehmood, and psychiatrist Dr. Iqbal Afridi. During the meeting, Dr. Siddiqui shared the difficulties she has been facing in prison and expressed hope for justice, according to a member of the visiting team.

This visit is part of Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure Dr. Siddiqui’s release. The delegation also met with US Congressmen and State Department officials, urging them to reconsider her case and release her on humanitarian grounds.

Additionally, the delegation appealed to US President Joe Biden to grant her release before his term ends on January 20, 2025.

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years in prison in 2010 on charges of attempted murder and assault of US personnel in Afghanistan.