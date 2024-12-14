PAL announces 10-day residency for young writers

Islamabad - The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has announced a ten-day Interprovincial Residential Program for Young Writers, set to run from January 16 to 25. The program aims to bring together emerging writers under the age of 40 from across Pakistan to enhance their literary skills and foster intellectual exchange.

The residency will be held at PAL’s headquarters in Islamabad, where participants will be provided with accommodations, meals, and a stipend of Rs. 5,000 for travel expenses. During the program, young writers will take part in workshops, discussions, and mentoring sessions led by renowned literary figures.

The initiative will promote interprovincial harmony and inclusivity, with participants selected from all regions of Pakistan, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Special attention will be given to gender balance, the representation of minorities, and the inclusion of differently-abled individuals.

Approximately 14 to 16 participants will be selected based on merit by a high-level committee. Due to the high number of applications expected, the competition for these spots will be intense. The academy emphasized the limited number of seats to maintain the quality of the program and ensure its objectives are met.

Interested writers can download the application form from the official website of PAL at www.pal.gov.pk and submit the completed forms, along with the required documents, to the Deputy Director (Admin & Finance) at the Academy’s Islamabad office. The deadline for applications is December 23, and no late submissions will be accepted.

The names of selected participants will be announced via an official notification before the start of the program. PAL encourages aspiring writers to seize this unique opportunity to contribute to Pakistan’s literary landscape.