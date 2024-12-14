The Colossus of Rhodes, a monumental statue of the sun god Helios, stood astride the entrance of the ancient Greek harbor city of Rhodes. Erected around 280 BC, this awe-inspiring bronze statue symbolised unity and resilience. Towering nearly 100 feet high, it was a testament to artistic and engineering marvels of its era. Sadly, its existence was short-lived, standing for a mere 54 years before an earthquake toppled it. Despite its brief lifespan, the Colossus of Rhodes left an enduring legacy, inspiring wonder and admiration for centuries, symbolising the ingenuity and grandeur of ancient civilisations.