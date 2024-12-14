PM proposes joint parliamentary session on Madrassah registration bill amid ongoing debate

has sent a formal request to President Asif Ali Zardari, advising him to convene a joint session of Parliament on December 17 to deliberate and approve eight pending bills, including a controversial proposal on madrassah registration.

Sources revealed that the government is in discussions with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) regarding the madrassah bill, which had earlier been returned by President Zardari for reconsideration due to raised objections.

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi weighed in on the controversy, emphasizing that seminaries affiliated with the Ministry of Education maintain transparent audits and should not face adverse legislation.

Ashrafi further stated, “Seminaries have never faced issues related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and do not face any now. Blame games and abusive rhetoric will not resolve the challenges faced by madrassahs.”

He also reiterated that no external forces should interfere in Pakistan’s madrassah system, underlining that the seminaries’ financial records are open for scrutiny.