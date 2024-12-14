Punjab approves revised plan for Rawalpindi Ring Road

Rawalpindi - The Punjab government has approved the revised PC-I for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, increasing its estimated cost from Rs 26.9 billion to Rs 32.9 billion. The announcement was made by Kinza Murtaza, Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), during a meeting on Friday. She highlighted the significance of this development for the city’s infrastructure.

The revised plan was formally cleared during a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), marking a critical milestone in the project’s execution. According to the RDA DG, substantial progress has already been made, including the formal commencement of girder launch work on the flyovers, a significant step in the construction process.

Spanning 38.3 kilometers, the Ring Road will feature five interchanges at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road, and Thallian. Once completed, it is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Rawalpindi, improving mobility and enhancing the city’s transportation network.

Kinza Murtaza emphasized that the revised plan addresses the region’s growing transportation needs, ensuring better mobility and resolving traffic issues. She termed the commencement of girder work on flyovers as a major achievement in completing this vital infrastructure project.

The Ring Road is part of broader efforts to modernize and expand Rawalpindi’s infrastructure. It is expected to benefit local residents and commuters alike while contributing to the overall development of the region.