Punjab CM highlights Pakistan-China Friendship during Guangzhou visit

During her week-long visit to the country, praised China for its unwavering support to Pakistan.

Upon her arrival in Guangzhou, Maryam Nawaz received a warm welcome. During the visit, she held a key meeting with Guangzhou Vice-Governor Zheng Guozhi and attended a state dinner organized in honor of Punjab’s delegation.

Expressing her gratitude, the chief minister remarked, “I’ll forever remember the hospitality and warm welcome received in China.” She emphasized the strong bond between the people of Pakistan and China, noting that her experiences during the visit would greatly benefit the people of Punjab.

Vice-Governor Zheng Guozhi commended Maryam Nawaz for her initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people in Punjab.