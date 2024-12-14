Punjab focuses on addressing hospital staff shortages

Gujar khan - The Punjab government is taking proactive steps to address the shortage of medical personnel in public hospitals and plans to fill vacant positions for doctors and medical staff as soon as possible. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab, Ms. Nadia Saqib, stated this during an inspection of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Jhelum on Friday. She was accompanied by Advisor Health Punjab General (R) Azhar Kiani, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Syed Meesam Abbas, and senior health department officials.

During the visit, Nadia Saqib inspected several hospital departments, including the Emergency Ward, Gynecology Ward, Pediatrics, Cardiology, Pharmacy, and Laboratory. She assessed the facilities, availability of essential medical equipment, and the presence of doctors and nursing staff. Engaging with patients and their families, the Secretary of Health sought feedback on the quality of healthcare services provided. She emphasized that vacant positions for medical staff would be filled promptly to ensure timely and effective healthcare delivery for patients.

The Punjab government has reiterated its commitment to enhancing healthcare services as a priority. Updates were provided to the Secretary of Health and Health Advisor on various ongoing projects, including the Trauma Center and newly established wards at the DHQ Hospital. During an inspection of the under-construction Trauma Center, Nadia Saqib highlighted the urgency of completing the remaining work and ensuring its timely funding.

She noted that once operational, the Trauma Center would significantly improve emergency medical services.

The Health Secretary also toured the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Gujar Khan, where she received a briefing from Assistant Commissioner Khizar Zahoor Goraya, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Rawalpindi Dr. Asif Niazi, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Sarmad Hussain. Brig (R) Babar Allaudin, Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection, and Monitoring (DEFIM), visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pind Dadan Khan on Thursday night. He assured that addressing the hospital’s staff shortages would remain a top priority.