Qaiser in NA says no PTI talks initiated with govt

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] in Friday’s National Assembly proceedings claimed that the party has not engaged in any negotiations with the government. However, the party demands release of its jailed leader former prime minister Imran Khan and other arrested party members. “Any kind of negotiations with the government can be started if the government agrees. It can be conducted under the guidance of the party’s leadership,” said PTI’s senior MNA Asad Qaiser, on a point of order. He clarified that he had visited the speaker’s office for a condolence visit, as it was not for talks with the government. The house for the second day witnessed unpleasant situation over the absence of ministers to respond to the queries of opposition members during the question hour. However, the ministers after ten minutes break came to the house and properly addressed the queries of opposition lawmakers. The government, responding to a question, informed that it has taken a number of initiatives to reduce the burden of electricity prices on consumers. Parliamentary Secretary for Power Division Aamir, Talal Khan told the House during the Question Hour that the initiatives include negotiations with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He mentioned the termination of contracts with five IPPs, emphasizing that the process with other IPPs is continuing. Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, to another call-attention notice, said a tender has been floated for an additional LNG cargo in January, considering the high demand for gas next month. However, he mentioned that the LNG, currently being purchased under the term contract, is in surplus in the country. The Minister said five LNG cargoes from Qatar, which were to be procured this year, will now be purchased next year.