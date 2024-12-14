Saturday, December 14, 2024
Rana Tanveer Hussain criticizes PTI leadership for impractical demands

Web Desk
5:05 PM | December 14, 2024
Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Saturday for presenting unrealistic conditions for negotiations.

Speaking at the inauguration of a water filtration plant in Sheikhupura, the minister called PTI’s demands impractical, stating that the nation had rejected their civil disobedience movement, which he predicted would ultimately fail.

He held PTI founder Imran Khan accountable for the death of Rangers personnel, urging legal action and a sentence for the former premier’s alleged involvement in the incident.

Rana Tanveer also criticized the previous PTI government for implementing anti-farmer policies that harmed the agriculture sector. Highlighting the current Punjab government’s support for farmers, he noted the provision of subsidies worth Rs1 million for purchasing tractors.

