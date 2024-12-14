Rebuilding Bonds

The decision by Pakistan to offer 300 scholarships to Bangladeshi students is a commendable initiative that signals a forward-looking approach to bilateral ties. In a region often mired in political and historical tensions, steps like these lay the foundation for fostering goodwill and collaboration between neighbours.

With Sheikh Hasina’s government, long aligned with India and perpetuating a narrative of animosity towards Pakistan, now replaced, there is an opportunity for a reset. The new Bangladeshi government faces challenges from both India and Myanmar, making it a critical time for Pakistan to step in as a supportive ally. Scholarships for Bangladeshi students are a gesture that not only strengthens educational ties but also builds bridges for a positive relationship between the youth of both nations.

However, this initiative should not be a one-way street. Pakistan should actively explore reciprocal scholarships for its students in Bangladesh. Such measures would foster bilateral engagement at the grassroots level, encouraging exchange and understanding among young minds poised to shape the future of their countries. It is imperative to recognise that this is not merely about education but about reshaping narratives. Sheikh Hasina’s government entrenched an adversarial stance towards Pakistan, tied closely to its affinity for India. Now, with that narrative no longer dominant, there is an opening to promote a story of collective growth and regional prosperity.

Pakistan’s government must build on this step, ensuring that such initiatives are part of a broader strategy to reset ties with Bangladesh. A strong partnership, built on mutual respect and shared opportunities, could serve as a model for regional cooperation in South Asia. It is a chance to look beyond the shadows of the past and towards a future where mutual benefits and shared progress define relations between the two nations.